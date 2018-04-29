MJ on Sat'day: Let's say no more to killer balloons

NO MORE: Retail First Pty Ltd, which manages 20 shopping centres across southeast Queensland, introduced the "no helium balloon policy" due to environmental concerns and the discovery of a Retail First-branded balloon inside this bird, which was found dead at Fraser Island.

WHAT'S LPE?

Let's all Pop for the Environment.

Where does it start and where does it finish?

Several councils are currently in the throes of deciding if they should ban the release of helium filled balloons, not only because of the problems they cause in our oceans, but the fact that helium itself is a non-renewable resource that is used in medical procedures.

A great idea you may say, but where do we stop?

Litter is litter is litter and once you start down the trail of banning specific items where do you stop?

Soft plastic fishing lures are a prime example and has any research been done into how many of them are lost into our waterways every year?

Should we also consider the amount of lost fishing line in our oceans and waterways?

Non-recyclable coffee cups, plastic drinking straws and fast food wrappers, cigarette butts, chewing gum and single use plastic bags are all part of this endless list of environmental hazards.

As a concerned society, if we decided to tackle them all it would be a daunting task.

We have to start somewhere, so why not balloons?

Be prepared to be called a scrooge or a grump if you support the drive to ban their use, but like most things that bring enjoyment to not only kids but adults as well, it is hard to break the "It is our right” mentality.

How much better is it to remember the passing of a loved one with the release of say, White Doves?

There are so many more viable and environmentally friendly options - bubbles for example?

Did you know that 11,000 people turned up at the MCG earlier this year to support the cause and blow bubbles in support of Zoos Victoria?

This is a discussion topic that needs to be put out there to generate public comment and by doing so raise public awareness into the damage that released balloons cause to our natural environment.

This is not to mention single use plastic bottles that are so easily dumped and in so many cases still contain water so we see a double environmental whammy.

This is why we have Clean Up Australia Day every year to make the Australian public aware of the amount of litter that collectively as a society we produce and to encourage the wider community to do the right thing.

In a perfect world there would be no environmental damage.

Hopefully this is not a pipe dream and before we run head long into it as a society, we must walk those tentative steps for now.

As a concerned society, we must do what we can.

So, come on Central Queensland why not start with helium filled balloons?

I was recently chatting with bush poet, Bob Pacey on 4CC. He is all for wanting to see all helium balloons deflated.

Bob has been banging on for years about how helium balloons destroys our native wildlife.

By the way, he paints a daunting picture about what's happening to our wildlife. So please read his poem and reflect.

Killer Balloons

They look so pretty in the air

flying high without a care,

Fat balloons all filled with gas

fun for every lad and lass.

But do you know that though so grand

sometime, they will fall to land.

Mostly in our oceans wide and clear

they kill the creatures we hold dear.

They look like food as there they lie

sure, to catch a mammal's eye.

Our birds and turtles they don't know

and their death is oh so slow.

The list is endless, deaths so sad

from largest whale to smallest shad.

They suffer greatly then they die

enough to make a grown man cry.

Killer Balloons Change can happen if we dream

no matter how hard it may seem.

So, think before you set them free

the choice is up to you and me.

Bob Pacey ©

So, what about it folks.

Shall we all unite to deflate these balloons? Why should we have to wait for a law to stop this environmental vandalism?

As a concerned society, why not use our common sense and just say NO! to helium filled balloons once and for all.

A big Thank You to Bob Pacey for letting me use his Killer Balloons poem to drive home the environmental message as to why we should maybe use more bubbles.