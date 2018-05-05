MJ on Sat'day: How to garden in the nude

THE QUESTION today is to Buff or not to Buff your Hedges in the BUFF?

It's that time of the year as we celebrate the Annual World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD)! and gardeners across and Capricornia are encouraged to tend their portion of the world's garden unclothed as nature intended. World Naked Gardening Day is an annual international event held on the first Saturday of May, Founded by Mark Storey in 2005.

It has become a tradition that celebrates all things with gardens, weeding, mowing, and planting even trimming the hedges all whilst in the nude.

This was a movement of nudists who wanted to promote the wholesome and unashamed acceptance of the human body in all shapes, colours and sizes, a comedic non-political day event.

According to the organisers, besides being liberating, nude gardening is second only to swimming as an activity that people consider doing nude.

Many people choose not to venture beyond the relative safety of non-public areas.

It's not about exposing your body to other people, it's about embracing yourself and getting some fresh air and enjoying the outdoors.

If you are partaking in today's event I wouldn't offer your naked service to your fellow neighbour as old Mrs Watson two doors down might get a shock, and you won't know if it is in a good or a bad way until either the police show up or a dozen freshly baked pumpkin scones end up at your front door.

Moreover, our culture needs to move toward a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment.

Gardening naked is not only a simple joy, it reminds us - even if only for those few sun kissed minutes - that we can be honest with who we are.

If getting your kit off is not for you, still find the time on this long mayday weekend to head out doors and plotter around your yard.

This is a great way to either have time out by yourself in as relaxing environment whilst reflecting on the week.

Or even get the kids outside and get them to give you a hand, a family day out in the yard to bring the home life closer. But please don't forget if you are heading outdoors make sure you remember about sun safety SLIP, SLOP SLAP and SLIDE.

Slip on a shirt, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat and Slide on some sunglasses.

Now for some helpful tips on what NOT to do on World Naked Gardening Day:

Plant Roses

While World Naked Gardening Day is a great day to do some planting, stay away from thorny bushes like roses and bougainvillea.

Re-pot your catch

Of all the things I can think of to do on World Naked Gardening Day, working with spiny succulents doesn't make it on the list.

Go to the CAW community garden

While I'm all for being unashamed of the naked body, I don't really want to see what everyone looks like naked. For that reason, I recommend against gardening at the community CWA garden today. And for the sake of your neighbour's, perhaps avoid trimming the low hedges in your front yard...

Fire up the whipper snipper

In fact, I would think twice about using any power tools while partaking in World Naked Gardening Day.

Get on a tractor

Besides all the giggling action that would be happening, avoiding heavy machinery whilst not wearing any protective gear would be wise.

Forget to put on the sunblock

If you're going to bare all to the sun, make sure you're wearing sunblock! And you don't want to be asking just any random person to help you with your back. For this reason, I think Naked Gardening Day is best celebrated with that special someone. Even if you never make it out to the garden...

Garden with your animals

Gardening with your animals is perfectly fine but naked I would probably think twice. No need to have a visit from RSPCA.

In celebrations of today World Naked Gardening Day it's good to see that Maurice from Small Motor Service on Hanson Road is celebrating by offering a great deal when you purchase anything in store of any value and Mention World Naked Gardening Day you will receive a discount right on the spot and the good news is that you don't have to be nude!

And if you're feeling game and embrace the day for what it is and decide to get your kit off, get a happy snap and send it to Small Motors Service at enquires@smallmotorservice.com.au and you could win a Stihl esky valued to $55.00.

So happy gardening, whether you're in the buff or not.