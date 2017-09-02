MJ on Sat'day: Drivers see red over green light hold-ups

FRUSTRATING: Where do you think the worse traffic lights are in Gladstone? Email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

AT THE end of the day it's all about timing and getting to work and back home sweet home on time.

There's nothing worse when the dreaded traffic lights are not synced.

I mentioned this on air at 4CC and the phones went off.

The biggest moan was the Philip St and Dawson Hwy intersection with our listeners telling me they only have a 10 second window of opportunity to get through.

Another one bugging people is the Dawson and Glenlyon lights.

Have you ever had a clean run?

But hang on, there could be an opportunity for a business here maybe cleaning windows selling the Gladstone Observer or selling a cup of java on the go.

It's not a bad idea.

Better still why can't the main roads just go for a drive and see what's happening to the drivers as they bite their lip and wait, wait, wait for the green monster to appear so they can put their foot to the pedal and go on their merry way.

Also it's nice to see the goat track to Rockhampton is being fixed in patches but once again our listeners are asking the same old question,"why can't the work be done after hours so they can get to their appointments on time?"

I had one listener tell me it took three hours to go from Gladstone to Rockhampton.

Let me tell you he was not a happy chap as he missed his flight to Melbourne and had to pay extra for the next flight.

By the way, he drove to Rockhampton because the flights were so much cheaper so what gives, how come this is happening?

Why can't we have cheaper airfares from Gladstone and why is it if you want to fly back on a Sunday from Brisbane to Gladstone, the airfares are almost double?

If there are so many people wanting to fly on a Sunday back home why can't they be put on another plane?

I thought having a second airline was to bring prices down, yet it seems to me it's still cheaper to fly overseas than to fly internally, hence more cars on the road and more waiting as the goat track continually gets repaired from Gympie to Cooktown.

MJ Bailey is the Breakfast announcer on 4CC