MJ on Sat'day: Could Gladstone be The City with Bite?

TAKE A SNAP: If you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to CrocWatch. Ellen Hanwright

WOULD you like chips with your croc burger?

Good grief, could this be the new tourist attraction that Gladstone has been looking for?

I say why not, if there is one crocodile in the harbour there must be more that are hiding.

Maybe they are a bit shy to show themselves, so shall we get the ball rolling and embrace these monsters?

Let's face it, not that many people go swimming at Spinnaker Park Beach, but then they do have a net there. Maybe you can have a swim with the chance of meeting a local croc, but please no smiling at a croc or you are gone.

What a great story that would be to tell your friends, so why not encourage them to show themselves?

I would think we could learn a few tricks from John and Lillian Lever from the Koorana Saltwater Crocodile farm, which is just around the bay at Coowonga.

John does a great job with the tour and restaurant and I loved his take on the ABC docos he made on training people on how to handle and look after the beasts.

If this project does get the green light it could spawn a whole new image for Gladstone, like The City with Bite.

You get the idea - not only would we get to see the crocs in action but we could have a feed with chips. Of course hopefully the girls will want handbags and shoes and for the guys belts and wallets, so the list just goes on.

But how do we train the crocs to stay and play only in the harbour?

I'm sure somebody from CQU could work that out for us, I'd hate to think they would want to venture to Boyne/Tannum Sands and I know that Bill Meade from Ray White Rural from Agnes Water would not be impressed if he saw a smiling croc hanging ten catching a wave along the 1770 coastline.

But the way the environment is going it looks like the crocs could be slowly but surely moving towards the Sunshine Coast/Gold Coast and Brisbane so why don't we embrace the fact that they are coming into our region and start thinking about how we can capitalise on the situation, so we can have a win/win end game?

If we don't then we end up like Darwin where you take a risk just putting a tinnie in to go fishing and end up with a crocodile jumping in to take your catch, or worse still.

So what's it to be? Learn to live with the crocodiles or opening up a whole new tourist experience?

Oh no! Latest croc news is another one was spotted at 1770. When does it ever end? Would you like chips with that croc burger?

You can hear Michael J Bailey on Breakfast week days from 9 on Your Station 4CC.