MJ on Sat'day: #BringBackDundee and do it the Gladstone way

CROCODILE Dundee is a 1986 Australian-American action comedy film set in the Australian Outback starring Paul Hogan as the weathered Mick Dundee.

Hogan's future wife Linda Kozlowski portrayed Sue Charlton. The film was made on a budget of under $10 million and proved to be a worldwide phenomenon.

It was the second-highest-grossing film in the United States in 1986 and went on to become the second-highest grossing film worldwide at the box office with an estimated 46 million tickets sold in the US. There are two versions of the film: the Australian version, and an international version, which had much of the Australian slang replaced with more commonly understood terms.

It was followed by two sequels: Crocodile Dundee II (1988) and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001), although both films failed to match the critical success of the predecessor.

This Movie is now 32-years-old so why not remake it in Gladstone with our own local superstars?

The Australian tourist board has released a two-minute commercial that is screening on American TV called the son of Crocodile Dundee, but I think we should stick to the original script, drop New York and Keep it Local.

The Plot

Sue Charlton is the Editor of The Observer newspaper, and is dating a politician Richard Mason. She travels to Mount Larcom to meet Michael J. "Crocodile" Dundee, a bushman reported to have lost half a leg to a croc at Koorana Crocodile farm before crawling hundreds of metres to safety.

On arrival to the Mount Larcom Pub, she cannot locate Dundee, but she is entertained by his business partner Walter "Wally" Reilly. When Dundee arrives that night, Sue finds his leg is not missing, but he has a large scar which he refers to as a "love bite". While Sue dances with Dundee, a group of Gladstone kangaroo shooters make fun of Dundee's status as a crocodile hunter, so he knocks the leader out with one punch.

At first, Sue finds Dundee less "legendary" than she had been led to believe, being unimpressed by his pleasant-mannered but uncouth behaviour and clumsy advances, however, she is later amazed, when she witnesses "Mick" subduing a Koala, taking part in an aboriginal tribal dance ceremony, killing a snake with his bare hands, and scaring away the kangaroo shooters from the pub from their cruel sport.

The next morning, offended by Mick's assertion that as a "sheila” she is incapable of surviving alone, Sue goes out alone to prove him wrong but takes his rifle with her at his request. Mick follows her to make sure she is okay, but when she stops at a billabong to refill her canteen, she is attacked by a large crocodile and is rescued by Mick. Overcome with gratitude, Sue finds herself becoming attracted to him.

Sue invites Mick to return with her to Gladstone on the pretext of continuing the feature story. At first Wally scoffs at her suggestion, but he changes his mind when she tells him the newspaper would cover all expenses at the Grand hotel and that includes the bar tab.

Once in Gladstone, Mick is perplexed by local behaviour and customs but overcomes problematic situations including two encounters with a pimp and two attempted robberies. After this Sue realises her true feelings for him, and they kiss.

At a society dinner at her father's home at 1770 in honour of Sue's safe return and of Mick's visit, Richard proposes marriage to Sue, and in a haze of confused emotions, she initially accepts in spite of Richard having recently revealed his self-centred and insensitive "true colours" during a period of intoxication.

Mick, disheartened at Sue's engagement, decides to go 'walkabout' in the Capricornia and to go scuba diving on the Great Southern Barrier Reef or maybe do some camping on the Islands, but Sue has a change of heart and, deciding not to marry Richard, finds Mick on Heron Island.

The Cast

. Grant Cooper as Michael J. "Crocodile" Dundee..

. Christine McKee as Sue Charlton

. Matt Burnett as Walter Reilly

. Matt Cooke as Neville Bell

. Glenn Butcher as Richard Mason

. Chris Trevor as Sam Charlton

. Ken O'Dowd as Gus

. Michael J Bailey as Gus Duffy

. Wayne Butcher as Donk

. Simon Whittingham as Nugget

. Gary Larson as Burt

. Andrew Knight as Trevor

. Frank Small as Danny

. Tia-Clair Toomey as Rosita

. Bill Mead as Angelo

. Cindi Bush as Simone

. Mel Foster as Karla

. Darryl Branthwaite as Pimp

. Carli Hobbs as Gwendoline

. Lyndal Hansen as Fran

. Gail Sellers as Party Girl

. Leo Zussino as a New Yorker