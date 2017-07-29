28°
News

MJ: Casualisation just one issue facing Gladstone

Michael J Bailey | 29th Jul 2017 11:47 AM
WHAT NOW? Former Cook Colliery workers Phil Wells, Alex Green, Darren Morrow, Chris Smithers, Eldon Alley, Wayne Bradshaw and Keith Armstrong with the ALP's Lisa Chesters.
I WAS chatting to a couple of locals and the subject of money came up and how it seems that it's just no longer around any more.

Everything is going up - except wages.

That's okay if you have a job that is full time where you can at least budget out the week, and then make cuts to your spending so you can survive until pay day.

But what if you suddenly get told your job is now gone? Please reapply because we are now only hiring casuals.

How do you think you would go with your budgeting?

I bet all hell would break loose.

It's happening as we speak in all industries across Central Queensland, and we can't do a thing about it.

So how did it happen, and where is the safety valve to stop this before it gets out of control, or is it too late?

Two years ago we used to have 80% full time workers and 20% casuals, now we have 60% full timers and 40% casuals, with more contractors going from permanent to casual.

Are we all doomed to be part-time slaves forever - at the mercy of the big corporations? Or has the government of the day got a master plan to stop the exploitation of the workers?

I think we will be feeling the pain for a while as the government of the day whether it's Labor, Liberal, Greens or whoever.

It's a sad day to report that no one has come up with a plan for stable, full time employment and this has caused this great city to slide a bit backwards.

Unemployment is up in all areas. So is homelessness. Not to mention the line-up for the Salvos food hampers.

In fact I was talking to Lieutenant Kay Ford and the Salvos are just surviving the crush of new people requesting help on a daily basis, as they slide into desperation. Thank God for the Salvos.

They can give a helping hand to the needy via food hampers and financial advice - but they need help from you as well.

Can you help with cash, food or goods? They would appreciate it. They and other organisations are working in the shadows.

It's about time we - as a city - start talking about our problems in the open, whether it's homelessness, drugs, unemployment or suicide.

There are so many issues going on in the shadows and I think the only way out is to open up. Maybe send a letter to the editor, or just give me a call on air on 4972 2700.

Let's start talking about how we can get happiness back into people's lives.

MJ Bailey is the Breakfast announcer on 4CC

 

