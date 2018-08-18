Mixed RTA data for Gladstone Regional Council area

Median Weekly Rental Prices - Gladstone Regional Council area - prices for 2018 March and June quarters and 2017 June quarter.

RECENT data on weekly rent prices have revealed slight increases compared to last year.

Residential Tenancies Authority data for the June quarter for homes in the Gladstone Regional Council area produced mixed results.

Landlords sweating on a return on their investment experienced some reprieve from the March quarter with three bedroom flats, two bedroom houses and three bedroom townhouses experiencing slight median weekly rent increases.

Owners of one bedroom flats and three bedroom townhouses experienced a slight drop during the past quarter.

Gladstone region rents remain the lowest in Central Queensland, which include the Gympie and Fraser Coast Regional Councils.

The Livingstone Shire Council area has the highest median weekly rents at $370, while the Rockhampton and Bundaberg Regional Council areas are $290 for the June quarter.

Gladstone rental prices still remain less than half of what they were during the 2013 June quarter when median prices topped $420 per week for two bedroom flats.