TOUGH CONTEST: Gladstone's Charli-Rose Adams (right) fights hard against her South Coast Sharks opponent.
Hockey

Mixed results for Central Mudturtles teams

NICK KOSSATCH
7th May 2019 10:11 AM
HOCKEY: Central Mudturtles have come away with just one win from the Poligras Super League in Brisbane.

The women's team featured Gladstone duo Maddy Randazzo and Charli-Rose Adams while former Gladstone guns Rhiannon Baxter and Morgan Mathison were also in the team.

Maddy Randazzo
Mudturtles were beaten comprehensively 6-0 and 5-0 in games one and two against eventual champions Wide Bay Thunder and runner-up Brisbane Blitz.

The second-half of the tournament was more productive, but with 3-1 loss against Lumberjills.

Central Mudturtles broke through in game five against Northern Storm.

Baxter scored the game's only goal at the seventh minute and the Mudturtles' solid defence held firm.

Sharks got the better of the Mudturtles in the final match 2-1.

Meanwhile Wide Bay Thunder won 1-0 in a thrilling women's final against Brisbane Blitz.

The men's Mudturtles finished third with three wins and two losses and South Coast Sharks won the men's final against Brisbane Fury 5-4.

The Gladstone Hockey Association and the Central Queensland Hockey Association competitions resume this Friday and Saturday.

Sparks travel to Rocky to take on Wanderers at 4pm this Saturday while Meteors play Southern Suburbs in Gladstone at 6.10pm.

The Sparks women are in Gladstone against Frenchville Rovers at 4.35pm this Saturday and Gladstone Souths tackle Park Avenue Brothers in Rocky at 5.30pm.

Meteors women have the bye.

gladstone hockey association gladstone souths hockey club hockey central queensland meteors hockey club poligras super league sparks hockey club
Gladstone Observer

