Mix of wins and losses for Saints and Suns juniors

Kaiden Jenkins for BITS Saints' U15 last season. Nick Kossatch GLA110818U15

AUSSIE RULES: Gladstone Suns and BITS Saints junior players are currently competing for Capricornia in the 13-15 years Boys and Girls State Australian Football Championships on the Gold Coast.

BITS players Ellie Turnbull, Lily Storch, Brooke Sheridan, Emma McDonald and Gladstone Suns Tierney Bourke are in the Capricornia girl's team.

Saints Jordan Jacobson, Lachlan Wembridge and Max Marsh are in the Cap's boy's team.

Injuries played a big part in yesterday's second day with South Coast too good against Capricornia girls going down 9.8 (62) to 1.0 (6) in what has been fine and sunny weather.

South Coast booted 47 points in the first quarter and the Cap girls team was down to 16 fit players.

The Cap boys took on Met East, but lost 8.10 (58) to 3.4 (22)

Capricornia boys were big winners in game one on Thursday against Darling Downs 13.14 (92) to 0.3 (3).

The result was similar with the girls winning 13.3 (81) also against Darling Downs 2.5 (17).

Competition continues tomorrow and the final day is on Sunday.

Cap girls play Met East at 11.50am tomorrow while the boys meet Peninsula at 10.25am.

Follow results on the Queensland School Sport website.