Great-grandmother Mitzy reaches a big milestone

THE sight of her family gathered together for her 90th birthday bought a tear to Mizpah 'Mitzy' Holzheimer's eyes on Saturday.

Her daughter Kym said people had travelled from all over Australia to celebrate Mitzy's birthday.

"Mum is a wonderful mother and nana who loves us all," she said.

"She really loves children."

Born Mizpah Johanna Smith in 1929, Mitzy said her unique name came from the Bible.

"Mizpah means, 'The Lord watch between you and me when we are absent one from the other,' she said.

Mitzy was born the third of four children and grew up in Collinsville, near Bowen.

"My father went away for work when I was little and I never saw him again," she said.

"But other than that it was a happy childhood."

MEMORIES: Mitzy Holzheimer with her first husband Alfred Nott in 1945. Greg Bray

Mitzy married Alfred Nott and had four children, James, Dan, Brian and Kym.

"Allan died young of a blood clot," she said.

"Later I met Erwin Holzheimer who was running the Boys Club.

The couple married in 1962 and lived in Scenery St.

"I had another three children with Erwin, all girls, Leanne, Robyn and Debbie."

MEMORIES: Mitzy Holzheimer celebrated her 90th Birthday on January 15. Greg Bray

In spite of having their hands full with their own children, the couple happily spent 10 years looking after 70 or more children at the popular Camp Akuna facility during school holidays.

Mitzy married Erwin Holzheimer (R) in 1962. Pictured with Ed Mercer at the Camp Akuna camp. Mike Richards GLA191018AKUN

Today Mitzy is grandmother to 15 and great grandmother to 7 and continues to live an active life at Bindareer Lodge.

She enjoys going on day trips, playing bingo and sipping a lemon lime and bitters at the pub.

"I'm very happy," Mitzy said.

"But I really don't feel 90."