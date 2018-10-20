Mitzy recalls the golden days of Camp Akuna

CAMP AKUNA: Mizpah Holzheimer spent many years cooking at Camp Akuna during school holidays.

MIZPAH 'Mitzy' Holzheimer was delighted to hear Camp Akuna is being restored.

For well over a decade, during every Christmas and August school holidays Mitzy and her husband Erwin would look after 70 or more children at the iconic grounds.

"I used to do all the cooking," she said.

"There was breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and supper before they went to bed.

"We were always busy I suppose, the kids used to be up and waiting at 7am for their breakfast, which was supposed to be at 8am.

"I don't know if I could do it now."

Mitzy thinks the last camp was held in the late 1980s.

"There were so many wonderful camps," she said.

"We'd take our seven children along with us too."

Ed Mercer and Erwin Holzheimer at Camp Akuna. Mike Richards GLA191018AKUN

Erwin was also heavily involved with the National Fitness organisation, which was dedicated to improving the health of Gladstone's children during the 1970s and 1980s.

"That's how we got involved with Camp Akuna," Mitzy said.

"We'd host boys and girls at the same time.

"Erwin looked after the kids, the camp playground and all the rest.

"He died four years ago, he was a wonderful chap.

Mitzy said it was wonderful Camp Akuna was being restored.

"But I won't be down there cooking though."