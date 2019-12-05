Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through state government funding.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other...

        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...