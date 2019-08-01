Mission to Seafarers to close its doors for a month

MISSION to Seafarers Gladstone will pause trading for one month from Sunday.

The organisation, which has served the Gladstone Region for the past 33 years, said it would use the time to "restructure and realign”.

After the group pleaded for last-minute financial support in mid-June, Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad promised $100,000 for the group during a visit to Gladstone days later.

"The $100,000 promised will be delivered prior to the end of this rest period,” Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said.

"I fully support the vital service provided by the Mission to Seafarers and look forward to the restructure and business improvements being implemented.

"Jessica and the staff at Mission to Seafarers do an incredible job and have worked hard to find efficiencies in the business.”

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone general manager Jessica Mulhall said the donation from the State Government would be the group's "saving grace”.

"This money, once received, will allow us to continue providing this vital service to the 60,000 seafarers that visit the Gladstone Region each year,” Ms Mulhall said.

"(The) lifeline from State Government was overwhelming and unexpected, especially given that the responsibility for the welfare of the seafarers sits with the shipping companies and the port users who utilise their services.”

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone staff and volunteers will have the opportunity to take annual leave during the rest time.

Welfare and ship visiting teams will remain available for consultation or in the event of an incident.

The day-to-day operations and transport of crew to local shopping outlets will be paused.

The mission will still honour all bus and venue hire commitments to local community organisations throughout this period.

All enquiries for the use of the centre, services and buses during the month of August can be directed to manager@gladstonemts.org.au