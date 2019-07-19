Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

MISSION to Seafarers Gladstone has been recognised as one of the best six seafarer centres in the world.

The centre has made the shortlist for Seafarer Centre of the Year in the International Seafarers Welfare Awards.

General manager Jessica Mulhall said it was "unexpected” and "humbling” to have the centre nominated.

"This nomination is such a tribute to the volunteers that, with everything that has been going on, not only have they provided such a fantastic level of service, they've actually increased that level of service,” she said.

Nominations received from international seafarers were reviewed by an expert panel who determined the shortlist.

Now international seafarers will vote for a winner in each category.

The only other Australian centre shortlisted was The Mission to Seafarers Sydney.

Ms Mulhall said Mission to Seafarers Gladstone stood out for its "team environment”.

"We're a very close-knit group, we're about 60 strong,” Ms Mulhall said.

"(The volunteers) are doing amazing things, I would be lost without them, there would be no mission without them.

"It's the day-to-day interactions that are happening every day that our volunteers are doing out there, that's what the nomination is all about.

"Like any business, we've got some stuff in the back of house that we need to work on and we are definitely working towards that.”

The Gladstone centre offers transport to and from ships to the Alf O'Rourke Dr centre where seafarers can receive onshore assistance and support.

Ms Mulhall said the centre is an "essential part of the port services” in Gladstone.

"I think a lot of people forget that Gladstone actually isn't a mining town, we're a port city and without the port there would be no need for Gladstone to be here,” Ms Mulhall said.

"Every year, 60,000 seafarers come to Gladstone and there is only one support agency here to assist them.

"If we were lucky enough to go that step further and be crowned Seafarer Centre of the Year, it makes us a force to be reckoned with and it just concretes that we are here to stay.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September during London International Shipping Week.