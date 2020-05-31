Mission impossible to get a top-20

20/05/1996 PIRATE: State of Origin Qld vs NSW at Suncorp Stadium Gary Larson in attack against Paul Harragon and Dean Pay 20 May 1996 Sport rugby league action.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Days of polling for the community to cast their votes have revealed some interesting outcomes and a cause for healthy discussions.

However Rugby League Gladstone’s top-20 female and males players not been decided.

Put simply it was way too difficult to basically put 50 players into a top-20.

Queensland Origin and Australian great Gary Larson topped the men’s list on 66 per cent with Gladstone Brothers hooker Dean O’Dowd on 33 per cent.

RLG president Richard Duff said to choose a top-20 for the men and women would do players who miss out an injustice.

“It’s hard to say because there were different eras and players,” Duff said.

“Gladstone rugby league had the great Chris Close of Gladstone Brothers and is a legend of the game.

Duff described Mick Daly as a solid servant of the game with Brothers who also played with Close.

“Phil Daley ran the Queens Hotel and played at Brothers as well as in Origin and for Manly Sea Eagles and Gold Coast Chargers,” Duff said.

Daley was also a teammate of Daly at the Brothers.

1999 Melbourne Storm premiership player Tony Martin began his craft as a four-year-old at Wallabys and progressed through the ranks to play A-grade.

Duff said other players left a significant impact on the Gladstone rugby league landscape.

“Peter White played with Phil Daley in the 1980s and more recently Brendan Gibb who went on to play for Brisbane Broncos, Capras, Wynnum-Manly and Souths,” Duff said.

“He started at Gladstone Brothers.”

Duff said when the Curtis Island industry was at its prime, it attracted some of the best players to Gladstone.

“When there was island construction, we had some fair footballers and all games were high quality,” he said.

Duff said current players matt Baker and evergreen Ashley Dodd were worthy of top-20 billing.

BORN TO RUN: Owen Moore (left) and Ashley Dodd in a 2015 Wallabys v Dawson Valley Vikings. Dodd is one of the current greats still playing. PICTURE: Paul Braven

World Cup championship-winning winger Chelsea Baker would probably top the list, but The Observer voting was a small sample size.

The poll for the top female players – for what it’s worth – was 33 per cent to Baker, former Calliope Rooster Kody House and Gladstone Wallaby Andrea Turich.

CQ Capras women players Zeah Lane (Wallabys) and Tannum Seagal Krystal Sulter are also worthy of a spot in the top-20 as was Seagal Prue Hair.

“Olivia Hetherington Leykea Hunter and Rachel Post definitely are names that should be on the list,” Wallabys player Cath Langridge said.

Meanwhile Duff said a decision would be made in 14 days on whether or not the Rugby League Gladstone competition would commence later in July.

