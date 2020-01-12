Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUAD BIKE DEATH: Investigations are ongoing into the death of an elderly woman in Eidsvold from a quad bike. Picture: File.
QUAD BIKE DEATH: Investigations are ongoing into the death of an elderly woman in Eidsvold from a quad bike. Picture: File.
News

Missing woman found dead underneath quad bike

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
11th Jan 2020 5:08 PM | Updated: 12th Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner following the death of a woman in Eidsvold on a quad bike this month.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a 71-year-old woman was found deceased on a rural block in Eidsvold on Tuesday, January 7

She was reported missing on Monday, January 6 by her family, and was located on their property the following morning.

Eidsvold acting police sergeant Geoff Price said the woman had attended the property on Saturday January 4, and informed her family of her movements that day.

"She had told them she was going to do some fencing on the property," Sgt Price said.

"Then her family came on Monday to see her, and all her possessions such as her car were still there, but her and the quad bike were missing."

After searching the property, sgtt Price said the family called the police at 8.30pm to report her missing.

Eidsvold police then began organising a search and rescue operation for the elderly woman.

"We went out there on Tuesday morning with a few SES, and we organised for the rescue chopper from Bundaberg to come out," he said

"But unfortunately as we came to the property, we got a call from the family that they had found her deceased, trapped under a quad bike."

The Forensic Crash Unit from Maryborough attended the incident to conduct an investigation.

According to Sgt Price, the woman had tipped over as she had gone up an embankment.

"She's rolled off in the process, and it's rolled on top of her," he said.

Police are still conducting investigations to ensure the incident was accidental.

"Once that's established, then they'll prepare the report for the coroner," they said.

editors picks eidsvold quad bike rollover queensland police service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        News Hundreds came along to the postponed Calliope Boxing Day Races. Did we spot you there?

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        News UPDATE: A man in his 20s has injured himself after falling off his water skis.

        Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        premium_icon Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        News A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, including a police vehicle, in a...

        Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        premium_icon Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        News The weevils were put into the pond to remove the water lettuce believed to have...