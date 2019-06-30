Menu
News

Missing Toowoomba girl, 14, urged to contact police

Tara Miko
by
30th Jun 2019 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

A TOOWOOMBA teenager reported missing more than two weeks ago is being urged to make contact with authorities.

The girl, 14, was last seen about 10pm on June 15 in Nigel St, North Toowoomba.

Police last week made the first public appeal to locate the girl, believing she may have been in the Toowoomba, Ipswich or Bellbird Park areas.

A police spokesman said several sightings had been reported since the appeal but the girl is yet to make contact in person.

She is believed to be in the Toowoomba area.

Police are urging the teenager to contact them in person, or for anyone with information about her whereabouts, to report it.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall with a slim build, long red hair and green eyes.

Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Toowoomba Chronicle

