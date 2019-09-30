Missing teen's dad: We just want her home

THE father of a missing Ipswich teenager is pleading for his daughter to return home after she went missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Xanthia Sky Walker was seen leaving an address on Essex St at Karalee about 3am.

It's believed she boarded a train at Ipswich train station a few hours later, travelling towards Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

Father Oliver Walker said his daughter's disappearance was completely out of character.

"The last conversation we had, she was laughing, we were chatting, joking and stirring each other up and then this," he said.

"There is no reason that we can see. Obviously there is a reason, something is going on. We just don't know.

"She's got a good life, she's a straight-A student, she works very hard, stays up late trying to hand in her assignments, she's self motivated.

"She's not in trouble, we just want her home. Because we don't know, we're just thinking worst case scenario."

CONCERNED: Members of Xanthia Walker's family, including Xanthia at the back. The 16-year-old (inset) has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Xanthia is around 165cm tall with a slim build and a fair complexion.

She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey, cotton hooded jumper with grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone with any information on Xanthia's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

"The main thing we need to know is just confirmation that she's alive, that she's well," Mr Walker said.

"If she could take a photo with today's newspaper beside her, just send that and say 'hey, I'm OK".