Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
Breaking

MISSING TEEN: Toowoomba boy, 13, not seen since last week

12th Mar 2019 3:02 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Toowoomba since last Thursday.

The boy was last seen at 2.50pm on Thursday, March 7, in Margaret Street in the Toowoomba CBD.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

He is described as Aboriginal, about 163cm tall, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black and yellow shorts, black socks, and black Asics shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Mercy Health in discussions for hospital sale

    premium_icon BREAKING: Mercy Health in discussions for hospital sale

    Breaking In a letter sent to staff and stakeholders today Mercy Health said the decision had not been made lightly.

    Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    News Early retirement and holiday around Australia on the cards.

    PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    News The evening was attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
    Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    premium_icon Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    News He has big plans including pursuing a career in medicine.