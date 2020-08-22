Menu
SEARCH ON: Queensland Police Service have launched a missing persons operation to locate Gladstone man Timothy Strong.
MISSING: Search on for Gladstone man Timothy Strong

Jacobbe McBride
22nd Aug 2020 3:00 PM
Queensland Police service have launched a statewide search a missing man who has not contacted his family for over a month.

The family of 36-year old Timothy Strong said that is out of character for him and police hold serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Investigations indicate Timothy travelled from Bundaberg to Gladstone by train on Monday, July 13.

He then travelled from Gladstone to Brisbane Domestic Airport on Wednesday, July 15, where he made contact with his Sydney-based family.

While Timothy’s exact whereabouts are unknown, he has connections to Gladstone, Brisbane, Newcastle and Western Sydney.

Timothy is described as caucasian in appearance, around 175cm tall and of a slight build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to Timothy, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001661030 within the online suspicious activity form

