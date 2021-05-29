Menu
Vincent Heuston was last seen at an address on North Street, Tamborine Mountain but has since been located.
News

Missing Qld man found in deep forest

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
29th May 2021 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM

A Queensland man reported missing from his property west of the Gold Coast has been found.

Rescue crews are now helping Vincent Heuston, from Tamborine Mountain, to safety.

Mr Heuston, 66, was reported missing from the North Tamborine area on Thursday.

Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.
Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.

He was last seen at an address in North Street on Tamborine Mountain about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police and family held concerns for him as his behaviour was considered out of character and he had a medical condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Mr Heuston had been located on Saturday and rescue crews were helping him to safety.

Originally published as Missing Qld man found in deep forest

