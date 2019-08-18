Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna.
News

MISSING: Police need help to locate teenage girl

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Aug 2019 9:15 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna since Saturday afternoon.

The girl was last seen leaving an address on Coutts Street around 4pm yesterday but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition which requires medication.

The girl is described as Caucasian with a small build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901597156

More Stories

girl goodna missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man dies mid-flight after suffering cardiac arrest

    premium_icon Man dies mid-flight after suffering cardiac arrest

    News A QANTAS flight from Brisbane to Gladstone has been forced to make an emergency landing in Bundaberg when a passenger suffered a cardiac arrest.

    Woman who eye-gouged security guard now a yoga enthusiast

    premium_icon Woman who eye-gouged security guard now a yoga enthusiast

    News Woman attacks security guard in nightclub assault

    HOT PROPERTY: Million-dollar mansions on the market

    premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Million-dollar mansions on the market

    Property There's plenty of luxury on offer on the property market

    Several roads closed for Botanic to Bridge

    Several roads closed for Botanic to Bridge

    News Roads closed on Sunday morning for Botanic to Bridge.