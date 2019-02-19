Menu
Jenna Goff was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.
Crime

Concerns for woman missing for six weeks

by Patrick Billings
19th Feb 2019 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

Police are searching for a Brisbane woman who disappeared nearly six weeks ago.

Jenna Goff, 19, was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.

The Holland Park teen has not contacted family or friends since.

Police said they hold concerns for her safety.

"Jenna is known to use public transport and frequents the South Brisbane, Annerley and Greenslopes areas," police said.

"If anyone has seen Jenna or has any information in relation to her current whereabouts, they are asked to contact police."

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

