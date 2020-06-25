Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

Police are investigating a serious quad bike incident on a private property.

Police are investigating a serious quad bike incident on a private property.

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have confirmed a missing man has been found dead after a search on a property north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the tragic death involving a quad bike crash near Marlborough.

Police remain on scene this evening investigating.

INITIAL: POLICE are investigating a serious quad bike crash on a private property in Marlborough.

At about 8am this morning, a person was reported missing after they failed to return home last night after travelling back from a neighbouring property on a quad bike.

Police conducted a search throughout today and the person was found this afternoon after police came across the scene of a quad bike crash.

READ: Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

No other emergency services were called to attend.

A Queensland Police spokesperson was not able to confirm a gender, age or the condition the person was in.

Police investigations are ongoing.