Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a serious quad bike incident on a private property.
Police are investigating a serious quad bike incident on a private property.
Breaking

Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

Aden Stokes
Melanie Plane
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Jun 2020 5:10 PM | Updated: 6:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have confirmed a missing man has been found dead after a search on a property north of Rockhampton. 

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the tragic death involving a quad bike crash near  Marlborough. 

Police remain on scene this evening investigating. 

INITIAL: POLICE are investigating a serious quad bike crash on a private property in Marlborough.

At about 8am this morning, a person was reported missing after they failed to return home last night after travelling back from a neighbouring property on a quad bike.

Police conducted a search throughout today and the person was found this afternoon after police came across the scene of a quad bike crash.

READ: Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

No other emergency services were called to attend.

A Queensland Police spokesperson was not able to confirm a gender, age or the condition the person was in.

Police investigations are ongoing.

marlborough quad bike crash queensland police service tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        premium_icon For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        NewsThe Observer has provided me knowledge of local people, of local events, of local functions,” says Bruce Hunt.

        Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        premium_icon Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        News “At least 50 per cent of those offences are due to proactive policing,” says Acting...

        New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        premium_icon New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        News Priority is given to school zones with a high level of vehicle and pedestrian...

        CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        premium_icon CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        News Meals, emergency financial grants and learning support help making life...