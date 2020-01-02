MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this girl or car?

Sarah Golder was last seen leaving a Bukkan Road address around 4am and has not been heard from since.

Police are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 24-year-old woman reported missing from Glen Eden this morning.

She was seen leaving in a Mazda SUV with the registration 226SIX, depicted below heading towards Injune, near Roma.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to a medical condition and it is out of character for her not to maintain contact.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000009632