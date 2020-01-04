Menu
News

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

4th Jan 2020 9:04 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 20-year-old man missing from Kirkwood since this afternoon.

Fabio Kleynhans was last seen at a Jim Whyte Way address in Burua this afternoon at 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Family and police hold concerns for his safety as he has a medical condition.

It is believed Fabio could be travelling in a beige 1985 Toyota Landcruiser bearing Queensland Registration 690 YWC.

Fabio is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt and tan shorts.

Police believe he may be travelling through the Gladstone and Callipe River (West Stowe) area.

Anyone who has seen Fabio or has any information to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.  

