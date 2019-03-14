Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

dalby editors picks missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News An incident almost ended in tragedy as a chainsaw landed just a metre from a man, who fell 12m out of a tree.

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:13 PM
    Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    premium_icon Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    News The man claims he bought the skull at a market nearly 20 years ago

    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business A scathing report on the franchise sector has been released

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:42 PM
    Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    premium_icon Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    News Department of Transport and Main Roads' current list of projects.