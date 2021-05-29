Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Missing man’s two days in the elements after cliff fall

by Danielle O’Neal
29th May 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters have scaled down a cliff face in the Gold Coast hinterland to rescue a man who was reported missing two days ago.

Vincent Heuston, 66, was reported missing on Thursday after being last seen at a home on North St in Tamborine Mountain.

Emergency services are scaling a cliff to rescue a man who has been missing for two days. Picture: 7 News
Emergency services are scaling a cliff to rescue a man who has been missing for two days. Picture: 7 News

A neighbour who heard noises this morning coming from thick bushland off North St alerted authorities, sparking a multi-agency rescue about 10am today.

Mr Heuston was winched from the bushland by rescue helicopter about 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he had pain in his pelvis and had been exposed to the elements, but was otherwise uninjured.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The temperature in North Tamborine at 5.30am this morning was 9.6C, with the apparent temperature 5.5C.

Originally published as Missing man's two days in the elements after cliff fall

More Stories

editors picks missing person tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Premium Content Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Community A Tannum Sands cafe is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Boyne Island mum facing financial and health hardships.

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event...

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...