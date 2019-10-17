Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barwon Health is under fire after a major blunder sent the family of a deceased Geelong man on a frantic search. Picture: Alison Wynd
Barwon Health is under fire after a major blunder sent the family of a deceased Geelong man on a frantic search. Picture: Alison Wynd
News

'Missing' man actually dead for seven days

by Melissa Iaria
17th Oct 2019 9:39 AM

A man's family was told he had been discharged from a Victorian hospital, sparking a missing persons search, when he was actually deceased.

Victoria Police are looking into the case after receiving a missing person's report on September 27, seven days after the man died at a Barwon Health hospital.

"The missing persons report was lodged seven days after he's deceased, so that's something that has to be followed up," Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told Melbourne radio 3AW on Thursday.

The family of a man who died at Barwon Health in Geelong was told he had been discharged, which sparked a frantic search by police and loved ones. Picture: Alison Wynd
The family of a man who died at Barwon Health in Geelong was told he had been discharged, which sparked a frantic search by police and loved ones. Picture: Alison Wynd

The man was initially taken to Barwon Health for a heart attack.

Police have established he had in fact died and are investigating why the usual death notification wasn't followed up with the family.

"We're certainly chasing it up today and trying to give family as much information as we can from our side of things," Mr Ashton said.

"This is clearly a case where there's a mishap, in that the family haven't been notified when they should've been notified, and we have to make sure we look at how we get that right."

If someone dies in hospital, the hospital usually notifies next of kin.

But in this case there "might have been" an issue regarding the formal notification of the next of kin.

"The family have gone through a week of not knowing and having to deal with that, and then, in turn, having the ongoing grief they've got to go through compounded by it, so it's a sad case indeed," Mr Ashton said.

Comment has been sought from Barwon Health.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks health missing man victoria

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    Business A NEW report has revealed the extent of the financial boost to wages and local businesses during the biggest boom the region has ever seen.

    Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    premium_icon Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    Environment CQ Residents give approval to a $350 million wind farm project

    • 17th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.

    ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    premium_icon ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    News A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead...

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM