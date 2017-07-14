Search for missing man put on hold, but not forgotten

POLICE and Criminal Investigation Branch officers have been forced to put the search for Gladstone's missing man on a temporary hold.

Despite the urgency behind the search for 69-year-old Leslie Shulze, resources are stretched thin with police crews and CIB officers focussed on the region's most recent homicide investigation.

"All our search resources are going to that case (a South Gladstone alleged homicide that occurred on Monday night)," Detective Senior Sergeant of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch, Tony Andersen, said.

Previously, Det Snr Sgt Andersen said the search for Mr Shulze was to resume on Thursday, but in a new location.

"We'll have a meeting with the search co-ordinator to decide where we'll be looking," he said on Wednesday.

Before today, Gladstone police and CIB officers had already spent numerous days scouring areas of bushland in Callemondah, Lake Awonga, Boyne Island and Barney Point.

Despite the prediction, Det Snr Sgt Andersen said the meeting was unable to take place, with more time and resources being delegated to the homicide investigation.

"Mr Shulze has definitely not been forgotten ... the search will resume ... but right now it's just all about finding the weapon (used in the alleged homicide).

Leslie Shulze disappeared from Gladstone 23 days ago, and has not been seen since June 19 at the Yaralla Sports Club at Barney Point.

His silver Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 797 DXO has not been seen since.

Anyone who has seen Mr Shulze or may have any information related to his disappearance or whereabouts can call Policelink on 131 444, Gladstone police station on 4971 3222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.