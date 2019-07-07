Menu
Marcus Whettam (pictured) was last seen on Arthur Street in Tambo on May 29 and reported missing to police on July 4.
News

Missing man, 39, last seen over a month ago

vanessa jarrett
by
7th Jul 2019 10:02 AM | Updated: 2:28 PM

MARCUS Whettam was last seen in Tambo on May 29, headed for Rockhampton.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 39-year-old man reported missing from Woodridge.

Marcus (pictured) was last seen on Arthur Street in Tambo on May 29 and reported missing to police on July 4.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Preliminary investigations indicate he may have been travelling towards Rockhampton.

Mr Whettam is described as Aboriginal, is approximately 180cm tall, of a slim build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a collared Broncos t-shirt, cream shorts, a flannelette jumper with dark-coloured sneakers, long grey socks and a dark-coloured cap.

Anyone who has information about Mr Whettam's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901285698

