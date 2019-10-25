Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Breaking

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

Morning Bulletin Reporters
25th Oct 2019 5:55 AM

POLICE hold concerns for an 11-year-old girl, reported missing from Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The Kawana girl was least seen at an address in Farm St about 3.30pm on Thursday October 24.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, 150cm tall, slim build, light brown hair and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Police are urging anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

breakingnews kawana missingperson queensland police tmbbreakingnews tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    premium_icon ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    News EACH Christmas this Gladstone resident takes his grandchildren crabbing but this year a trip might not be possible.

    BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    premium_icon BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    News Tough conditions faced by aluminium industry.

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.