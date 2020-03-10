Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
News

Missing girl passenger in crashed car

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville girl who was reported missing at the weekend was found after a car crash on the Bruce Highway.

It is understood the girl, 13, was a passenger in a vehicle which rolled on the highway at Burdell about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 18, was driving the vehicle.

It is understood there were a number of teenagers in the vehicle. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while another three declined transport. It is unknown if the 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

The happened between Garland Rd and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, about 5.30pm.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place. Emergency services are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway found missing girl rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        premium_icon Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        News Small businesses may feel the effect of a drop in business confidence as the economic fall out of coronavirus continues.

        ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        premium_icon ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        News LUKE Hambleton was in his West Gladstone home with his young family when he heard...

        Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        premium_icon Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        Crime The business owner was a repeat offender.

        Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        premium_icon Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        Crime The 51-year-old had eight ciders and between four to five glasses of vodka before...