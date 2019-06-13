Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamika Armstrong has been missing since this morning.
Tamika Armstrong has been missing since this morning. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Woman's car found parked on side of highway

Navarone Farrell
by
13th Jun 2019 1:37 PM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old Fernvale woman reported missing since this morning.

Tamika Armstrong (pictured) was last seen at about 8pm on Wednesday, June 12 when she left an address on Parkwood St in Fernvale.

Police hold concerns for Ms Armstrong's welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as about 165cm tall, slim build and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black leggings.

Ms Armstrong was travelling in a white Nissan Patrol which was located on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at approximately 5:30am this morning.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More Stories

fernvale missing person tamika armstrong
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    premium_icon Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    Offbeat An interesting visitor was spotted roaming the town centre

    SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    premium_icon SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    Offbeat Find out where Gladstone ranks in a recent survey

    Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    premium_icon Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    News 'There are still 36 million people in the world who are blind'

    • 13th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
    Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    premium_icon Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    News 'People who live in the regionals deserve world-class health care'

    • 13th Jun 2019 3:13 PM