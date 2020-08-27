Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The final missing pieces of a police brief over the tragic death of a toddler at a daycare centre have been gathered as the case faces another adjournment.
The final missing pieces of a police brief over the tragic death of a toddler at a daycare centre have been gathered as the case faces another adjournment.
Crime

Missing evidence delays toddler manslaughter case

by Grace Mason
27th Aug 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE court case against two daycare workers charged over the death of a toddler has been adjourned until next month.

The body of Maliq "Meeky" Namok-Malamoo, 3, was found inside a mini bus, with police alleging he was left inside it for six hours on February 18 when staff at his Goodstart Early Learning centre in Edmonton forgot him.

Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, is charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy allegedly left on a bus. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, is charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy allegedly left on a bus. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

MORE NEWS

Sickening acts: How rapist tried to cover his trail

Conman Peter Foster's bizarre exit from Cairns

Cops' graphic crime scene photos after hotel death

Centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, of Bentley Park, and staff member Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, of Manunda, are both charged with manslaughter. Neither has entered a plea.

The case returned to the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the court heard the final items missing from the police brief would be distributed to the pair's lawyers by the end of the week.

Daycare employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Daycare employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

There had been a delay on items including pathology, ­exhibits and DNA results.

The matter was adjourned until September 23.

Originally published as Missing evidence delays Cairns toddler death case

child death dionne batrice grills maliq namok-malamoo manslaughter michael glenn lewis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

        Premium Content Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

        Crime The man said the victim had asked for him to look after her despite the order in place.

        • 27th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        New cars for Gladstone dealership after COVID-19 delays

        Premium Content New cars for Gladstone dealership after COVID-19 delays

        Motoring ‘COVID-19 slowed the release of new vehicles however things are now returning to...

        ‘No hero’: Mum shuns tag after rescuing drowning boy

        Premium Content ‘No hero’: Mum shuns tag after rescuing drowning boy

        News Mum who saved drowning boy does not want to be portrayed as a hero.

        Date set for Gladstone campgrounds to reopen

        Premium Content Date set for Gladstone campgrounds to reopen

        Lifestyle Free campgrounds without shared amenities don’t have to operate under COVID safe...