MISSING CHILD: Police are searching for an 8-year old boy missing from West Gladstone. Paul Donaldson

UPDATE: The child has been found by Queensland Police.

EARLIER: AN EIGHT year old boy has been reported missing around the West Gladstone area.

Police say he went missing at around 9.30am this morning from Sunny Ridge Road.

He is wearing a maroon Broncos jersey.

People are urged to contact police if they have information regarding this case.