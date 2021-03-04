Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
News

MISSING: Call to help find Hervey Bay woman

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2021 11:15 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to help find a woman who went missing overnight at Hervey Bay.

Abelene Clarke, 26, was last seen leaving a medical facility at Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concern for her welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Abelene may have been walking westbound along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road sometime last night.

She is described as Aboriginal, around 170cm tall with a slim build, black/dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white bikini top and thongs.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Clarke or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

More Stories

hervey bay missing woman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

        News A woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake.

        How this book case will assist an entire community’s kids

        Premium Content How this book case will assist an entire community’s kids

        News “All resources are donated, and the Little Library will be 100 per cent free.”

        Iconic Gladstone fun run gets new course, name

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone fun run gets new course, name

        News Since 2010, the event has raised more than $240,000 for local schools and raised...

        Gladstone woman turns your trash into her treasure

        Premium Content Gladstone woman turns your trash into her treasure

        News “It is sad to see something really beautiful be thrown out or given away for free.”...