Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 36-year-old Amy Schulkins who was last seen at a John St, Caboolture address on December 30.
News

Missing Caboolture woman ‘seen’ in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 9:28 AM
A missing Caboolture woman has reportedly been seen in the Gladstone Region after being missing for seven days.

Amy Schulkins was officially last seen in Caboolture at a John St address about 11pm on December 30.

Caboolture Police and members of public have been unable to locate Ms Schulkins after seven days of searching the area and surrounding suburbs.

One person on social media reported seeing Ms Schulkins in the Gladstone Region on Wednesday morning, travelling south about 7am.

Police are aware of this sighting report.

On Tuesday, a police helicopter was called in to aid the search for the "high risk" missing woman.

Caboolture Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Richard Curran said there had been a sighting of Ms Schulkins' 4WD reported at Woodford on Tuesday.

Sgt Curran said Ms Schulkins suffered from a medical condition but understood she had medication for "day to day".

"She is a high-risk person, so we are trying every effort we can," he said.

Ms Schulkins is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall and of a "larger" build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing sleep wear which included boxers and a white singlet.

Police say she is likely to be travelling in a white 2001 Nissan Patrol with a Queensland registration plate of 257 VTN.

A social media group titled "The Search Team for Amy Schulkins" has also been set-up on Facebook and has attracted more than 2000 members since her disappearance.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said anyone engaging with this person should contact police or policelink if they have any information.

