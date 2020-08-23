MISSING: 13-year-old girl reported missing since yesterday

Police are seeking urgent assistance from the community to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Gladstone.

THERE has been yet another missing person reported in the Gladstone region overnight with authorities already on high alert after Timothy Strong’s disappearance.

Police are seeking urgent assistance from the community to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Gladstone.

The girl was last seen yesterday evening around 11.40pm at the Gladstone Base Hospital and has not been seen since.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Aboriginal, about 150cm tall with a slim build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001769424 within the online suspicious activity form.