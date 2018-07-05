Missed seeing the HookUp on tele? It's on again this weekend

NICE CATCH: Rob Paxovanis holds up the 1.3m Spanish Mackerel caught by his daughter Hailey.

NICE CATCH: Rob Paxovanis holds up the 1.3m Spanish Mackerel caught by his daughter Hailey.

ROB PAXOVANIS, the host of popular television program Fishing Australia is keen to return to Gladstone for next year's HookUp, but possibly not as keen as his daughter.

"While we were filming up there I asked Hailey 'What do you think of this place?' and she said it's the best place ever," he said.

"She really had a great time, made some new friends and thought the fishing was great."

"She even did a show and tell at school on the HookUp as well."

The HookUp featured last Sunday on Channel One but Mr Paxovanis says if you missed it then it's being repeated again this coming weekend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"There will be another screening at 4.30pm this Saturday on the WIN network," he said.

"It's also on 10 Play if people want to check the Fishing Australia TV Facebook page.

"We'll be posting there regularly for the next week or so, answering questions online and encouraging people to book for next year's HookUp."

Mr Paxovanis said the show has opened Australia's eyes to the event.

"We've had a lot of interest in the HookUp off the back of the show," he said.

HOOKED: The Fishing Australia Team

"I've been replying to emails and social media stuff daily.

"I've been telling everyone it's not a fishing event, it's a festival of fishing.

"It's a real credit to the region."

He is planning to be at next year's HookUp.

"I'm not sure in what capacity, either to film, compete or perhaps help out," Mr Paxovanis said.

"But I'll be bringing all my family with me."