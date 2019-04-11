'Miss you for eternity': Mum farewelled after flu tragedy

Cheryl Young gives the welcome address at Jacinta Foulds memorial service.

Cheryl Young gives the welcome address at Jacinta Foulds memorial service.

TOOWOOMBA mother Jacinta Foulds was farewelled at the HumeRidge Church of Christ on Monday, more than a week after her sad and untimely death from complications of influenza A.

Hundreds of people filled the church, many wearing their pyjamas, a dress code set by the family to honour her love of bed-time attire.

In his eulogy, her husband Dan Foulds recounted the moment he first saw Mrs Foulds while she was working at a drive-through, describing her as a "talented and funny woman, loved by everyone".

"She captivated me from the moment I looked into those beautiful eyes. From there, I went back to the (restaurant) every day for a month," he said.

IN MEMORY: Jacinta and Daniel Foulds with their children (from left) Indy, Cory and Lily.

"It took me a split second to fall in love with her, and she became my world.

"Now I say the hardest words I will ever say - good-bye for now. You are the love of my life and I will miss you for eternity, my darling J."

Mrs Foulds' three children, Indy, Cory and Lily, said they would keep her memory alive.

"You might miss graduations, holidays, getting our licences, getting married... but you will be here with us in spirit and heart," Lily said in her speech.

"She was the best and strongest person I knew. I wish she could have been here today, I miss her a lot," Cory said in his address.