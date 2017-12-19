Menu
Miss Teen competition coming to Gladstone

FUN TIMES: Madisyn Ninness is excited about the up coming event.
Julia Bartrim
by

IT'S HER first year in the role and a first for Gladstone too.

Lynda Ninness, owner of R7 Models and Talent Agency, has taken on the managerial role for Miss Teen Australia, for the Gladstone/Burnett region.

The competition, now in its 14th year, allows teenagers to step out of their comfort zone and to model, dance and speak before a large audience.

It's the first time Gladstone/Burnett residents can compete as a separate region.

Ms Ninness's daughter Madisyn was runner-up as a junior in the 2017 Miss Teen competition and has become an ambassador for the region for this year.

"It was really eye-opening to find that so many other girls had the same passions and interests as me, especially the different range of girls that attended," Madisyn said.

"They weren't all models, they weren't all trained. That's the best thing I got to take away from it - that anybody can do it.

"We've had girls that are unique looking, and really different but that's why people want them.

"You don't have to be

this size, this height, this colour hair, this colour

eyes - they take anybody and everybody as long as you're body confident and have basic training and know how to strut on a catwalk."

Madisyn said her experience had convinced her that while the high-end fashion industry was cut-throat, the Australian fashion industry was far more generous.

"It's really good to see the industry is heading that way, and looking (at models that are outside the mould)," she said.

"You can have the most crazy outgoing idea and people will love it."

Ms Ninness was adamant the competition was more than a beauty pageant.

"It's the whole package: how confident they are, how they portray themselves, they get judged by how well they get along with others - it's more than just the face," she said.

Topics:  madisyn ninness miss teen australia r7 models and talent agency

Gladstone Observer
