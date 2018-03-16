Menu
The 2017 Miss Hawaiian Tropic bikini model competition at RG's Hotel.
The 2017 Miss Hawaiian Tropic bikini model competition at RG's Hotel. Mike Richards GLA010417NITE
Miss Hawaiian Tropic girls heat up

MATT HARRIS
by
16th Mar 2018 12:35 PM

THE Young Australian Hotel is set to sizzle on Saturday night with Heat 2 of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic model search taking place.

The second and final heat will decide who joins the gorgeous Heat 1 finalists as the compete for a place in the National Finals on the Gold Coast.

Heat 2 will start at 8pm tomorrow night and entry is free.

 

Heat 2 of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic model search is on from 8pm March 17.
Heat 2 of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic model search is on from 8pm March 17. Contributed

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Heat 1 Results - Saturday, March 10

Top 4 Finalists: Riley Callow, Lavina Rose Turner, Anne Sunderland, Courtney.

Crowd Favourite: Riana Bauer.

Wild Card Entry Heat 2: Talitha McConnell.

Gladstone Observer
