Miss Hawaiian Tropic girls heat up
THE Young Australian Hotel is set to sizzle on Saturday night with Heat 2 of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic model search taking place.
The second and final heat will decide who joins the gorgeous Heat 1 finalists as the compete for a place in the National Finals on the Gold Coast.
Heat 2 will start at 8pm tomorrow night and entry is free.
Heat 1 Results - Saturday, March 10
Top 4 Finalists: Riley Callow, Lavina Rose Turner, Anne Sunderland, Courtney.
Crowd Favourite: Riana Bauer.
Wild Card Entry Heat 2: Talitha McConnell.