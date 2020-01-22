Miss Gladstone returns to Harbour Fest

QUEENS: Miss Gladstone is returning to the Harbour Festival this year. Pictured: Gladstone finalists from Miss Teen Australia 2019.

AFTER a one-year hiatus the Miss Gladstone competition is back and revamped.

The two-day competition will be run by R7 Model and Talent Agency owner Lynda Ninness with the opportunity for whoever is crowned Miss Gladstone to become an ambassador for the region.

There will be three women’s categories, juniors 7-12 years, teens 13-17years and Queens over 18 and a category for boys and men.

“Entrants are tested on general knowledge, personality, if they’re a team player,” Mrs Ninness said.

“They have to be an all-rounder.”

The quest starts on April 4 with an team bonding activity day where competitors will work with Gladstone Tours’ Darryl Branthwaite to learn all about Gladstone.

Day 2 on April 5 will be the judging parade day, where entrants will learn a catwalk routine and showcase their skills.

They will be judged on their deportment, public speaking and interview skills, and knowledge of Gladstone.

The winners will be crowned at the Harbour Festival opening on April 8.

Mrs Ninness said entrants didn’t need any pageant experience.

“We will teach them anything they need to know. It’s more about self-esteem building, meeting new friends and making new experiences,” she said.

Winners in each category will win a prize pack, a sash and tiara and go through the Country Girl management model finals.

The Miss Gladstone Queen will also work as an ambassador for the region, travelling to regional events to promote Gladstone.

Enter at gladstonefestival.com/harbourfestival/media-centre/forms-documents