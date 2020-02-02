Mishaps have not put Denis Butler off

Denis Butler has put his Mercedes through its paces at Bathurst.

Denis Butler has put his Mercedes through its paces at Bathurst.

MOTORSPORT: Despite mechanical issues in Denis Butler’s final two races on Saturday, he said the experience he got in round one of the 2020 Aussie Racing Car Series in Bathurst’s Mt Panorama track was invaluable.

RELATED STORY: Butler’s dream is achieved in motorsport

RELATED STORY: Long-time driver Butler wins on home track at Gladstone

A blown gearbox meant a ‘did not finish’ in the nine-lap first race on Saturday, while an alternator failure on the final lap in race two ruined a higher place than 20th.

“I got to about 15th in the last race there and passed a couple on the way home and maybe could have made up a few more, but then the alternator s..t itself so the battery went flat and stopped the fuel pump,” he said.

Butler said he made it to the finish line without any noise.

“Despite all that, it was awesome for all of us crew,” he said

HAPPY CREW: From left is Denis Butler, Dan Beveridge, Jeff Cox, Andy Peever, Rolly Jones and Rick Jones.

“I’ll have the gearbox rebuilt and do a few other modifications to the car ahead of the second round of Super Sprints in early April in Tasmania.”

It was Butler’s first-ever experience in Aussie Car racing and to jump from a kart into a car has had its limited preparation.

“It was an absoluted buzz ... 20 minutes or half-hour practice at Queensland Raceway the other day and then come here to jump in an Aussie Car,” he said.

Butler said to practice for the event did not come close to actually racing on Australia’s most famous racetrack.

“It’s more than an experience coming along at 200, 220kmh or whatever it was,” he said.

To not get the body of the car damaged was the aim and that was what Butler and his crew achieved.

“There were a lot of cars damaged over the weekend and we just wanted to wanted to get home in one piece,” he said.