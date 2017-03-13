'Misfired': Man nearly shot by his neighbour

AN ARROW plummeting from the sky must have come as quite the surprise to a man enjoying the sunshine in his backyard.

The Tannum Sands man was sitting on his back patio when he was almost struck by a metal-tipped arrow on January 21.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the man's neighbour, Ty James Hopton-Knight, 18, was in his own backyard shooting at a target when he "misfired” his longbow into the sky.

Hopton-Knight pleaded guilty in court to dangerous conduct with a weapon.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the neighbour handed the arrow back over the fence, and gave Hopton-Knight a warning about the dangers of shooting the weapon.

Mr Reece said police searched Hopton-Knight's home four days later and found the longbow and arrow.

Lawyer Axel Beard told the court Hopton-Knight didn't deliberately shoot into the sky.

"He was trying to load the longbow when the arrow slipped and fired out of his hand,” Mr Beard said.

He said his client received the longbow as a Christmas gift from a family member.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Hopton-Knight was lucky the arrow didn't strike someone or a pet.

"If you want to take up archery you should go to a local range,” Ms Ho said.

Hopton-Knight was fined $500 and ordered to forfeit the weapon.