Miriam Vale's The Shop owner talks shopping local

TOWN PROUD: Miriam Vale's The Shop owner Sue Thorne joined by staff Jess Riley and Catherine Castle, celebrating the 2019 Town Proud campaign.

TOWN PROUD: Miriam Vale's The Shop owner Sue Thorne joined by staff Jess Riley and Catherine Castle, celebrating the 2019 Town Proud campaign. Contributed

NOT many people have seen the devastating impact disappearing local businesses have on the community quite like Miriam Vale's The Shop owner Sue Thorne.

So it comes as no surprise when she had the opportunity to become involved with The Observer's Town Proud campaign she jumped at it.

"I own a small business in a small town and we need to encourage people to support local,” Mrs Thorne said.

"We're fortunate in Miriam Vale a lot of people get that.”

She said Town Proud was a way to give back to the community for supporting her convenience store.

"It's nice to give people these days just a little bit of hope that's there's something nice around the corner,” she said.

Mrs Thorne and her husband bought the store five years ago after it had been closed by the previous owner in 2014. "(The store) was shut for 10 months and it was devastating for this community to not have anything here for this big gap in this street,” she said.

"If you don't support what's in your town then it just disappears.”

Mrs Thorne does have some new things planned for the business but is remaining tight-lipped on what's ahead.

"Just some changes within our shop. We're moving forward with a couple of things,” she said.

Mrs Thorne reiterated how important the local community has been for her store.

"It's been a big five years and if it hadn't been for the support of the community who live here locally we just would not have survived,” she said.

"So when you talk about Town Proud and shopping local, I have to genuinely say Miriam Vale does it very well.

"It's not just a cliche throwaway, it's a definite thing that makes a big difference.”

Want to win $10,000? Click here.