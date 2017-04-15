Miriam Vale's multi-million dollar project complete

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Gladstone Regional Council Acting Overseer Water Services Glenn Cook inspect the new Miriam Vale Water Treatment Plant.

SQUEAKY clean water is now flowing for the people at Miriam Vale.

The town's $3 million water treatment plant is now fully operational, delivering improved water to residents.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he was pleased to see the new plant fully operational.

"The new Miriam Vale water treatment plant targets a number of specific water issues which were beyond the capability of the original plant to negate," Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said the plant was already solving previous water issues experienced by Miriam Vale residents.

"The new plant removes iron, manganese and algae by-products from the raw water it sources and also reduces turbidity levels during and following wet weather, something which we are able to put to the test recently due to the heavy rains caused by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie," he said.

Gladstone councillor Rick Hansen previously told The Observer the new plant would be constructed on the same land parcel as the existing plant.

"The existing water treatment plant will remain operational throughout the construction and commissioning of the new plant," Cr Hansen said.

"Upon successful commissioning of the new facility, the redundant equipment from its predecessor will be decommissioned and removed from the site."

→ Miriam Vale a step closer

→ Miriam Vale water treatment plan

The water plant was funded through the state government's Building Our Regions program.

The Miriam Vale project received 50% of eligible costs in state government funding, a small part of the $70 million program.