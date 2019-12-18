Miriam Vale water solution falls through

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Mayor Matt Burnett's photo after inspecting the Baffle Creek water supply for Miriam Vale township on August 21. Testing of the new aquifer will take place over the next month to prove quality and safety of the water source.

PLANS to secure a new water source for Miriam Vale before the town runs dry are evaporating as the prospect of a bore falls through.

Miriam Vale residents have been on water restrictions since August after the town’s supply, Baffle Creek, dried up.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council has been working to explore solutions to safely supplement the existing water source in Baffle Creek which has continued to reduce.

“Those efforts have not yet provided a reliable water supply from the aquifer that is being accessed by bore,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council is currently not able to predict how much water is available from the aquifer and, through testing of the bore water through the treatment plant, a fault has been identified which has resulted in the testing process being paused.

“Council staff and other specialists are currently working through these issues however it is unlikely to be resolved before the Christmas and New Year closure.”

He said strategies were in place to ensure residents and businesses continue to have safe drinking water.

The latest figures show Miriam Vale average water consumption of 118 litres per person, per day.

The Observer understands the council is paying $1000 a day to have water trucked into Miriam Vale.

There are about 515 people connected to the Miriam Vale water supply.

Gladstone joined the list of drought-declared regions on May 1 after a year of serious rainfall deficiencies.