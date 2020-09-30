Miriam Vale trio have ‘bad blood’ with police sergeant

Ashleigh Sears, Johnathan Sears and Philip Legge pleaded guilty to charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

THREE Miriam Vale residents who had “bad blood” with the local police sergeant found themselves in front of a court after a noise complaint escalated.

Philip Craige Legge, 32, Ashleigh Kara-Lee Sears, 29 and Johnathan Mark Sears, 40, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on August 1 when police were called to a party at Miriam Vale in relation to loud music and an explosion.

While at the address, Ashleigh was hostile and refused to listen to police direction.

She took the matter a step further when she went to the Miriam Vale police station to argue about police powers, get the officer’s information, and pick up a drink-driver when police were finished with him.

Her partner, Philip, pushed a bell off the counter causing it to fall on the ground and told the sergeant “it wasn’t a f---ing accident.”

Ashleigh smiled and laughed at the behaviour.

The sergeant had walked to the front of the station to tell everyone to leave, however Ashleigh had walked in front of him making him alter his path.

She also placed her hand on his arm.

She continued shouting and swearing and getting in the sergeant’s face before she was arrested.

Philip told the sergeant “I told you to leave my f---ing house”. He was told to leave the police station four times.

He stepped about 30cm away from the sergeant and yelled “like I f---ing told you” before he was placed under arrest.

Philip violently resisted until he was taken into the holding cell.

Ashleigh continued shouting and arguing and obstructing while Philip was being detained.

Meanwhile Johnathon was outside of the police station and when another person was arrested he entered the station yard and was yelling and pointing at the police officer.

Johnathan had to be held back by another person to prevent him from getting to the police officer, making several lunge attempts.

He continued to shout as he was leaving the station and had to be held back by other people.

Defence lawyer Schroder, representing all three, said there had been “bad blood” between his clients and the sergeant.

He said on that night the trio were burning a tree stump and there was an old aerosol can in there which exploded.

Mr Schroder said there had been series of noise complaints against his clients.

“This night was the last straw,” Mr Schroder said.

“They were intoxicated and they did do the wrong thing.”

Mr Schroder said a week ago the trio were subject to a drugs raid where no drugs were found.

Ashleigh pleaded guilty to obstructing police and was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

Johnathan pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was fined $300 with no conviction recorded

Philip pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police - he was fined $700 and no conviction was recorded.